Wanda Joy Head White, 90, of Wharton passed away on July 24, 2023 in a Houston hospital following a brief illness. Wanda was born on March 18, 1933, in Bay City, Texas to the late Euell Albert and Cora Ada Reddoch Head.
Wanda was raised in the Bay City area and graduated from Bay City High School where she was a twirler in the band. She later attended Wharton County Junior College, and on June 22, 1951, she married the love of her life, Clinton Phillip White, Jr. in Bay City. Together they moved to Newgulf where they raised their three daughters delighting in their many adventures and achievements through the years. Wanda thoroughly enjoyed the fellowship of Newgulf and cherished time spent with many friends who were near and dear to her heart. She often shared stories of the uniqueness of the town and felt blessed to have experienced the love and tightknit bond of the community. Wanda was a telephone operator and a homemaker, and she loved to entertain at her home and host parties at the clubhouse. She was an active member of St. John’s United Methodist Church of Newgulf for many years, a member of Grace Community Fellowship of Wharton, a member of the Wharton County Junior College Foundation Board, a Girl Scout leader, and a member of the Philomathean Society, participating in their yearly style shows. She was also an avid antique collector and owned and operated antique stores in Wharton, Houston, and New Braunfels. Wanda had an adventurous spirit, a contagious smile, and loved to travel. Some of her favorite memories included camel riding in Egypt, cruising through the Greek Islands, and the trips to Las Vegas and Hawaii she shared with Clinton. Above all else, she was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved sharing her treasured Pollyanna boardgame and playing cards with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her infant son, Phillip Russell White, husband, Clinton Phillip White, Jr., daughters, Cynthia Sinatra and Sharon Baker, and Wanda’s sisters, Vera “Keensie” Franks and Evie Jean Shanks.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Karen Herzik and husband, Ervin, Jr., grandchildren, Tammy Chambers and husband, Scott, Jessica McMurrey, Tara Parker, Tiffani Harris, Brent Herzik, Chase Macek and wife, Kendall, Brittany Brink, Victoria Brink, and Mackenzie Baker; great grandchildren, Kirby Chambers, Cale Chambers, Chase Macek, Jr., Jordan Childs, Clinton Parks Macek, Tristan Childs, Trace Childs, Robert Fraker, Callen Barker, Lee Andrews, Ripp Macek, and Riggs Macek. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to her wonderful caretakers, Dale Martinez, Kelly Elliott, Josie Garcia, and Angelita Garcia.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 28 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 29 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979-532-3410.
