Wilma Jean Wilson, 77, of Houston born July 28, 1945 in Wharton went home to be with the Lord November 4, 2022. To honor her life, a visitation will be held Friday, November 11, 2-6 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home and Saturday, November 12, 9-11 a.m. at New Faith Church.
Her Home Going Celebration will commence at 11 a.m., Saturday at New Faith Church with burial following at Paradise Cemetery in Kendleton. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979.532.2715.
