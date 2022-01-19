Isaiah O’Neill Coleman, Jr. was born in Wharton on September 10, 1938, to Isaiah Coleman, Sr. and Mattie Coleman. Isaiah, Jr. passed away on January 12, 2022. He was the oldest of five with four younger sisters, Iola, Arlene, Patricia, and Linda Faye.
Upon graduation, Isaiah, Jr. attended the Prairie View A&M University where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. While pursuing his graduate studies, he taught Chemistry and drove the bus for Hungerford High School for eight years. During his time at Hungerford High School, he was introduced to Cuney Robbins. They were married on November 29, 1975, and to this union, they had one son, Isaiah Coleman, III (Trey).
After leaving Hungerford High School, Isaiah, Jr. began working as a chemist for Celanese Chemical Corporation in Bay City. Before retiring from Celanese after a thirty-year career, he was appointed to the Board of Directors for the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) by the late Governor Ann Richards. In his last year on the board, he served as Chairman.
In retirement, Isaiah, Jr. stayed active in the community. He was a faithful member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, the local chapter of the NAACP, the Wharton Chamber of Commerce, and worked for the Southeast Texas Housing Finance Corporation (SETH).
Memories of Isaiah, Jr. will be forever cherished by his wife, Cuney; son, Trey; and a host of family and friends.
