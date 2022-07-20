Henry Garcia, 72, of El Campo passed away in at a Humble hospital on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He was born on August 9, 1949, to the late Dan and Juanita Armenta Garcia in Houston, Texas.
Henry was a graduate of a Houston High School. He served our country honorably in the United States Army. Henry married Judy Robertson. Together they fostered over 60 children and created a beautiful family. She preceded him in death. He worked for Coca Cola in the sales department for many years retiring only to care for his wife.
Henry is survived by his children, Brandy Garcia-Waddy, Michael Garcia, Christina Teets, Robbie Dan Erwin and Scott Boyd and numerous grandkids and friends. And the many children he loved that came through his home over the years.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX. 77488. (979) 532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.