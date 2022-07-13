Lenora Harwell Clarke, aged 93, passed away on June 24, 2022 in San Antonio. Lenora passed comfortably, peacefully and secure in the knowledge she was loved by family, friends and her attending caregivers.
Lenora is preceded in death by her parents, Edward Bascom Harwell and
O.D. Forrest Harwell and son, Robert Abel Clarke, Jr.
Lenora spent her professional life as an educator and began her career in Wiesbaden Germany at Dependents High School. Upon returning to Texas, Lenora took employment at Crescent School in Wharton County for a year, Spring Branch ISD for three years, Pearland ISD two years, and returned home to Wharton ISD for twenty-five years teaching fourth grade math at Wharton and Sivels Elementary schools and Canton St. School. Additionally, Lenora drove a school bus for three years for Wharton ISD.
As an adult while residing and teaching in Wharton, her married name was Mrs. Lenora Honc. Educational employment records indicate Lenora began teaching in 1951 at a height of 5’0 and weighing 100 pounds. She retired in 1986 after thirty-two years in the profession she loved. While reportedly known for her classroom management skills and strict discipline, her students loved and revered her for the attention, respect and the love she gave in return.
After retirement Lenora moved to Canyon Lake where rather than taking life as it came to her in the lake country of Texas, she took employment as a courier delivering prescription medications driving hundreds of miles a day on occasion supplying medications to infirm or shut-in clients and acting as lifeline between pharmacy and patient. Her last employment was as a Sam’s Club greeter in San Antonio, a job perfectly suited for Lenora’s gregarious nature. In fact, Lenora proudly stated that anywhere she might go in San Antonio she encountered Sam’s Club patrons she knew.
Lenora traveled extensively both in the United states and abroad as widely as Europe and China. She was known to visit friends states away on the spur of the moment, sometimes traveling states away to visit friends or family or to enjoy specialty cuisines or to attend a musical event. She enjoyed life in all its aspects and was quick to laugh and possessed an indomitable spirit. Lenora loved and enjoyed all aspects of her existence.
If asked, Lenora herself would likely summarize it all this way: “It’s been a wonderful life!” Above all else it may be said Lenora was respected, unique and loved. Memories of her will never pass from those she knew.
Interment is planned at Riesel Cemetery in Waco where she will lie next to her parents. Lenora was a lifelong adherent and proponent of The Church of Christ.
Grateful appreciation is offered to Lenora’s dear, long time friend Louise Volz for her efforts in building remembrances of Lenora and to Wharton ISD personnel whose contributions proved invaluable in documenting Lenora’s school-based employment information without which a complete record would have been impossible.
