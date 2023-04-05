Nancy Louvenia Blumer Anderson was born to Bertram Bruce Blumer and Adella Marie Kirby Blumer on October 18, 1941 in Ponca City, Oklahoma. She attended school there, graduating in 1959.
She was a member of the Ponca City former Evangelical United Brethren Church, now the Albright United Methodist Church, where she attended with her family. Nancy graduated in 1963 from Westmar College, LeMars, Iowa with a B.A. in Elementary Education. She taught school in Bartlesville, OK, St Paul United Methodist Mission School in Tampa, FL and in Le Mars, Iowa. Graduate studies were done in Southern, IL University and at Emporia, Kansas State.
Miss Nancy Blumer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bert Blumer served as an elementary teacher in the Ybor City Mission School, Tampa, Fla. She was under an appointment of the board of home mission and church extension of the Evangelical United Brethren Church.
The Ybor City School, located in the section of Tampa populated by people of Latin descent, largely Cuban, was established in 1942.
Miss Blumer attended the Ponca City schools and is a graduate Westmar College in LeMars, Iowa. She taught in Bartlesville last year.
She is a member of the local Evangelical United Brethren Church and was recently honored in a service in recognition of her appointment as a missionary teacher. Also, she was guest of honor at a coffee given by the Women’s Society of World Service of the church and was presented a gift by the group.” As published in the newspaper.
Nancy met Harry at the St Paul Mission when he came to tour the mission. They were married February 2, 1968 in Ponca City at the Evangelical United Brethren Church. They lived in Eagle Lake until they built their farm home in 1976. Two children were adopted into their home. Pamela Jane as a two-year-old in 1972 and Barry Dale as a 7-day old in 1975. Harry and Nancy built their “retirement” home in the Chesterville area in 2009. Nancy enjoyed being a farm wife, crafter, reader, sewer, researcher of family history, and a volunteer in the archives room in the Eagle Lake Winterman Library. She was a member of the Lissie United Methodist Church and an associate member of the Chapelwood United Methodist Church in Houston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Barry Dale.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. at the Lissie United Methodist Church in Lissie. Burial will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Stillwater, Oklahoma later.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
