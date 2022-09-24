Lois Esther Boerger, 69, of Wharton passed away suddenly Tuesday, September 20, 2022. She was born on January 7, 1953 to the late Rev. Walter and Paula Gaertner Bielefeldt.
Lois was raised in Pasadena prior to moving to Wharton her sophomore year and graduated with the class of 1971 from Wharton High School. She went on to attend and graduate from Alvin Community College as a Registered Nurse. Lois married Ronald Boerger on August 11, 1973 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wharton where they built their home and loving family.
Earlier in life, Lois was a natural when it came to softball, basketball, and fishing in Rockport, passions her grandchildren inherited. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren (her little honeys), coloring, playing games, and visiting with friends and family. Lois enjoyed trips to the casinos where she always seemed to find the right machine and if the Houston Astros were playing, you knew she was rooting for her boys! She loved to cook and bake and had an infectious joy that will be forever missed by her loving family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Ron Boerger of Wharton, son, Kevin Boerger and wife, Christy of Fulshear, daughter, Jennifer Beaudreau and husband, David of Frisco and grandchildren, Addy and Brooke Boerger, Kyle and Abi Beaudreau, sisters, Margaret Jacob and husband, Gus, Beth Lorenz, Paula Bielefeldt, and Mary Ave-Lallemant and husband, LaRue, brothers Walter Bielefeldt and wife Angie and Jimmie Bielefeldt along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was on Friday, September 23 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 24 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wharton. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Boerger, David Beaudreau, Kyle Beaudreau, LaRue Mark Ave-Lallemant, Weldon Boerger, Ervin Zahn.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Homes. 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. 979-532-8410.
