Price Jackson Sewell, Sr. age 67 of East Bernard, Tx, passed January 10, 2023. He was born on December 23,1955, to James Sewell and Delphine Jones.
Price leaves special memories with his devoted children, Regina Sewell, Price Sewell, Jr., Jonathan Sewell, and Kalissa Sewell and a host of many relatives and friends.
Visitation was Friday, January 20 at 12:00 - 6:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral Service is as follows: Saturday, January 21, at 11:00 a.m., held at Greater New Faith in Wallis, 210 N 2nd St, Wallis, TX 77485.
Burial will be at Powell Point Cemetery.
Everlasting memories are in the care of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979-532-3602.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.