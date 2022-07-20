Sammye was born August 6, 1932 in Marlin, Texas to Raymond Samuel Patton and Ruth Springfield Patton. Sammye Patton Woodward, 89, of Tyler passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Tyler.
Ruth was a newspaper journalist and Raymond was a jeweler and watch/clock repairman. Growing up in Wharton, Sammye was a clarinetist in the band and the Wharton High School Homecoming Queen her senior year. She acquired a love for classical music as a child which continued for the rest of her life.
Sammye met her husband of 48 years, George Edward Woodward, at the Freeport First Methodist Church. The story goes that he and another bachelor in the choir loft raced to meet her at the chancel when she joined the church. She and George moved to Jones Creek where they lived and raised their family until moving to Lake Jackson in 1975, where they stayed through George’s retirement in 1981.
They relocated to Tyler in 1982 and were active members at Marvin United Methodist Church to include the chancel and handbell choirs. She was also a member of the Tyler Music Coterie.
She was strong in her Christian faith, a devoted wife, mother and community volunteer. She was always around when somebody needed a cub scout den mother, hospital pink lady, volunteer choir director, or reliable friend in times of need.
Her personal interests included choral singing, reading, traveling and entertaining. Always a gracious hostess, she enjoyed people and making her guests comfortable in her home. Once they became empty nesters, she resumed college to pursue a music degree.
Sammye is preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her sons, George Randall (Randy) and wife, Mariana; Raymond and wife, Debby; and Rebecca (Becky) Shuman and husband, Mike. She was a loving grandmother to Kelly (Dunnington), Ellen (Adams), George Woodward and Nathan Woodward. She also has nine great-grandchildren.
She will always be remembered for her devotion to family and friends, wry sense of humor, love of music, and delicious recipes too many to count.
Services will be held on Friday, July 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Marvin Methodist Church Chapel with Dr. Doug Baker officiating, visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service at the Church.
Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines in Tyler under the direction of Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be sons Randy and Raymond Woodward, grandsons George and Nathan Woodward, cousin Jerry Springfield, and son-in-law Mike Shuman.
If desired, memorials may be made to Marvin Methodist Church Organ Fund.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Services under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, 215 E. Front St., Tyler, Tx. 75702. 903/592-6553.
