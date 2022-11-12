Benito Pena, 69, of Wharton passed away on November 9, 2022, at a Sugar Land hospital. He was born on June 29,1953, to Luciano and Juanita Pesina Pena.
Benito was raised in the Boling area and went to Boling High School. He served our country honorably in the United States Army. On May 16, 1986, he married Leonora Rodriguez in Wharton. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, shooting his guns playing jokes on people and just being a fun guy. In addition to his dad, he was preceded in death by his son, Nicholas Pena, sister, Mary Lucio Pena and brother, Jesse Pena.
Benito is survived by his lifelong honey of 36 years, Leonora Pena, daughter, Vanessa Pena, son, Rico Pena (Elaine), sisters, Lupe Ottino, Molly Gonzales and Alice Pena, brothers, Ernest Pena, Eugene Pena, Roy Pena and John Pena. Grandchildren, Nick Pena, Sky Pena and Avyiana Garza. Honorary granddaughters Rayann and Reese Cardenas. Honorary Grandson Jameson Trevino.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 14, after 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass and Rite of Committal will be held on Tuesday, November 15, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Condolences may be left a whartonfuneralhome.com
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979-532-3410.
