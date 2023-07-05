Barbara Tipton Kurtz a beloved wife, mother and GiGi went to be the Lord July 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas at the age of 87. Barbara was born on September 4, 1935 in Houston to Andrew Thomas Tipton Sr. and Frankie Mae Tipton. Barbara married Roy Kurtz in Houston on November 26, 1959, and have been married 64 years. Barbara and Roy moved to Wharton in 1982 where they settled in the community with family, friends and built a successful business together.
Barbara was full of life, fierce, kind, loving and you never heard her complain, especially as her health declined. Barbara loved gardening, travel and had a passion for clocks. Every top of the hour, her house was full of chimes and music. She was generous and a very thoughtful gift giver. She found meaning in serving others and loved to entertain, made it look effortless, and was always the center of attention with her infectious smile and laughter. She loved playing games at Christmas parties, including gift exchanges and always had extra gifts on hand so no one went home empty handed. She especially loved her Aunt Jewel’s annual cookie exchange party. Barbara always loved having Shih Tzu pups around to keep her company.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Andrew Thomas Tipton Sr. and Frankie Mae Tipton, brothers James and Tommy Tipton. She is survived by her husband Roy Kurtz, daughter and son-in-law Kim and David Lewis, six grandchildren and multiple nieces, nephews, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday July 8 at 10:00 a.m. at the Wharton Funeral Home. A reception will be held immediately following at 148 Honeysuckle LN, Wharton, TX 77488.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
