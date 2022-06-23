Jimmie Murrile, 74, of East Bernard passed away in a Houston hospital on Sunday, June 19, 2022, surrounded with love by his family. He was born on May 13, 1948, in East Bernard, to the late Clarence and Augusta (Kutach) Murrile. Jim’s father, Clarence, passed away in 1972, and Augusta later married Allen Mieth, her husband, until her passing in 2009.
Jimmie was raised in Rosenberg and graduated from Lamar Consolidated High School. He proudly attended and graduated from Sam Houston State University receiving his Bachelor’s in Music Education and Master’s degree in Education. He later attended Prairie View A&M University to attain his Educational Administration Certification. On August 23, 1969, he married Wilma Jean Matthews in East Bernard at Holy Cross Catholic Church. He worked as a band director, and later in administration for several schools in the area, including East Bernard, Rice Consolidated, Tidehaven, Floresville and Lamar Consolidated. Jimmie loved watching his grandchildren (his pride and joy) participate in their athletic endeavors, going to relax at the coast at his “Poor Man’s Paradise” in Sargent, drinking coffee and solving all the problems of the world with his coffee group, riding the back roads of Wharton County, and driving a rice truck during summers for Guthman Farms.
He and his bride, Jean, have resided in East Bernard for the last 44 years. He was an active member in the community serving with the East Bernard Lions Club and the East Bernard Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus #2500 and was the past president of the Wharton County Retired Teachers Association. His most recent labor of love was helping with the United Methodist Men’s Community Breakfast in recent years.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Jean (Mathews) Murrile of East Bernard, daughter, Shana Renè Neisner (Troy) of Columbus, Dana Lea Stavinoha (Randy) of Sealy, son, Gregory Dan Murrile (Danna) (Fudge) Murrile of Shiner, sister, Laura Althaus (Robert) of Waller, brother, Donnie Murrile (Linda) of Damon, Stepbrother, David Mieth (Elsa) of Helotes, stepsister, Sharon Meith (Deceased), stepsister, Terri (Mieth) Kleimann (Scott) of Columbus, grandchildren, Caleb Daniel Murrile and fiancée, Kaleigh Blaschke, Carissa Ann Murrile, Cade Owen Murrile, Mason Neisner, Dylon Neisner, and Caylie Neisner. Along with numerous nieces, nephews and close family friends.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, June 22, starting at 5 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard, with a church rosary recited at 6 p.m. The Funeral Mass and Rite of Committal will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with burial in the family plot at the East Bernard Methodist Cemetery in East Bernard.
For those desiring, memorial contributions can be made to the following: Wharton County Retired Teachers Association, East Bernard Volunteer Fire Dept, United Methodist Men’s Community Breakfast or the James D. Murrile Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o FNB Shiner, 103 W. 7th St. Shiner, TX 77984. You are also welcome to contribute to the charity of your choice in Jim’s memory.
