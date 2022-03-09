It is in deep sorrow that we announce Theresa Holmes Fojtik, 67, of Hungerford passed away after a courageous battle of cancer on March 6, 2022. She was born in Wharton on July 17, 1954 to the late Robert and Gustie Holmes.
Theresa was a life-long resident of Hungerford and graduated from Hungerford High School in 1973. On May 27, 1973, she married the love of her life, Jerry R. Fojtik. She worked alongside her husband and beloved daughter, Melissa at their antique shop on the Wharton Square, JT’s This & That. Theresa was a Medication Aide at Gulf Coast Medical Center and Wharton Manor Nursing Home prior to antiquing full time.
She enjoyed spending time working at their shop, greeting and bargaining with customers who quickly became friends. Theresa never met a stranger with her friendly, welcoming smile and laughter. Theresa would always want to hear every detail of everyone’s life. She absolutely lived life to the fullest loving everyone around her, especially her family and her Wharton Square family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Lee Holmes and her grandparents, Louis and Marie Fillip and Jessie and Gertrude Holmes.
Theresa is survived by her husband of over 48 years, Jerry R. Fojtik; son, Jerry A. Fojtik and wife, Jennifer; daughter, Melissa Mathews; grandchildren, Toby Mathews, Collin Hiltabidle and Haley Fojtik all of Hungerford. She is also survived by sisters, Christine Holmes and Mayette Guinihin and Mona Holmes, also five brother-in-law’s and their families.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Wharton Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary recited at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 12, at 10 a.m. with Father Charles Dwomoh officiating. A Rite of Committal and burial will follow at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Robert Fojtik, Robert Fojtik, Jr., Richard Fojtik, Marty Fojtik, Toby Mathews, Colin Hiltabidle and Larry Jr. Fojtik. Honorary pallbearers are Frank Fojtik, Johnny Fojtik and Larry Fojtik.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, Tx 77488. 979/532-3410.
