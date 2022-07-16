Lambert Stavena, Jr, 56, of Wharton passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 10, 2022 in a Matagorda hospital. He was born on April 10,1966 in Wharton to the late Lambert Stavena, Sr. and Joy Koonce Stavena.
Lambert was a graduate of Wharton High School. He married Vanessa Arceo Stavena on July 31, 1996 in Las Vegas. He enjoyed fishing and watching the Astros and the Cowboy’s games. His greatest joy came from time spent with his boys, Conner, Taylor, Evan and Asher. He was a member of the K of C Fraternity of Wharton. He was also head usher and Eucharistic Minister at Holy Family Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Vanessa Stavena of Wharton; sons, Connor Stavena and Cecilia of Wharton, Taylor Stavena and Kaitlyn of El Campo, Evan Stavena of Wharton and Asher Stavena of Wharton; sisters, Debbie Buzek of Bandera and Annette Krobot of Markham; grandchildren, Avery, Ava and Connor Stavena, Jr. Along with nieces and nephews and many close family friends.
Visitation was held at 10 a.m. followed by a Rosary recited at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral mass was celebrated on Wednesday, July 13 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Bob Knippenberg and Father Sam Appiassi officiating. A Rite of Committal and burial followed at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Dana Arceo, Daniel Garza, Michael Vela, Mike Hudgins, Jason Stavena and Mason Etzel. Honorary pallbearers were members of K of C.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy.Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
