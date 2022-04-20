JoAnn Marshall, 63, passed into the arms of the lord on Friday April 15 at her Wharton residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 13, 1958 in Bay City to the late Joe Losoya Gonzales and Amelia (Driscoll) Gonzales.
JoAnn grew up in New Gulf and attended Boling High School. In 1988, she met the love her life, Louis and married him in 1992. They had a blended family and were inseparable until her passing. Her family said that he always put her on a pillar. Her family will always remember her for her love of swimming, softball, baseball, bowling and her love of her Houston Astros! She also adored spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a dedicated member of the Catholic Daughters at Holy Family Church and worked for many years as an analyst at the Department of Health & Human services of Texas.
JoAnn is survived by her husband Louis Marshall of Wharton, her children Raquel Munoz of Wharton, Kevin Gomez of Rosenberg, Stepdaughter Dana Daigle and husband Mark of East Bernard, stepson Matthew and wife Melinda of College Station. Her siblings Maria Lopez of Lufkin, Betty Cordoba and husband Robert of Brazoria, Belinda Gonzales and husband Tim Garcia of El Campo, Shirley Arriaga and husband Amadeo of Boling, Rachel Reyna and husband Frank of Wharton, Joe Charles Gonzales of Lufkin, Edward Gonzales of Wharton and Joseph Ross Gonzales of Cibolo. She is also survived by her grandchildren Maegan, Sabrina, and Trey Munoz, Hannah Muzik and husband Miles, Jenna Daigle, Mason Marshall and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday April 19 from 5-7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton. Rosary to be said at 7:00 p.m. Another viewing will be held on Wednesday April 20 from 9-9:45 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Wharton. Funeral mass to begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, Wharton.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Gomez, Frank Reyna, Michael Munoz, Matthew Marshall, Michael Lopez and Joe Gonzales. Honorary pallbearers will be Trey Munoz, Matthew Gonzales, Joseph Gonzales, Dustin Cordoba and Mark Daigle.
Family requests in lieu of flowers to kindly make a donation in JoAnn’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.