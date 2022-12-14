Jerrin Ford, age 41 yrs. old of Wharton, Tx passed away on December 04, 2022. Jerrin was born on May 23, 1981 to Eugene Shelton and Geneva Ford.
Memorial service is as follows Saturday, December 17 at 1:00 p.m., held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 5506 FM 102, Wharton, Tx.
Everlasting memories are in the care of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. 110 North East Avenue Wharton, Tx 77488. 313-532-3602.
