Antonio Martinez, Sr., 93 of Wharton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.
Antonio was born on December 17, 1928 in Crystal City, the son of the late Marcelino & Soledad Garcia Martinez.
Antonio married Elisa Torres on July 8, 1949. He was a brick mason by trade and was employed with Tropical Pool Company of Houston for many years until his retirement in 1993. He is preceded in death by his wife, Elisa T. Martinez, parents; Marcelino & Soledad Martinez, a brother; Marcelino Daniel Martinez Jr, sisters; Maria Catalina Chairez, Anita Sandoval, Zenaida Serna, mother-in-law Adela Sosa, brother-in-law Jose Sosa and son-in-law Guadalupe Perez.
Antonio enjoyed family gatherings, playing Loteria and cards with his children and grandchildren, dancing, listening to his favorite band, Los Supremos; he often traveled with the band to perform at dances. He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Mary Helen Gonzales (Lupe) of Wharton, Soledad Castro (Eusebio) of Wharton, Delia Perez of Wharton, Rosemary Martinez of Montana, Theresa Martinez, Gloria Martinez of Wharton, sons, Antonio Martinez, Jr. (Alice) of Wharton, Johnny Martinez of Hungerford, Daniel Martinez, Sr. (Sulema) of Wharton, Marcelino (Mark) Martinez (Carmen) of Wharton, grandchildren, Dr. Nicole Gonzales, Nathan Gonzales, Joey Lopez, Michelle Cantu, James Martinez, Katheryn Vargas, Laura Castro, Amanda Perez, Victoria Castro, Angela Alderete, Jennifer Perez, Stacey Jimenez, Roy Jimenez, Jr., Daniel Martinez, Jr., Daniel Martinez, Joe Ramirez III, Edward Barrera, Jr. and Olivia Martinez, siblings, Juan Daniel Martinez of Illinois and Angelica Maria de los Angeles Martinez of Laredo, 26 great-grandchildren and three great-great- grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend a very heartfelt thank you to Houston Hospice, Joe Hochman, Birdy Moore, Allison Brown, and all Houston Hospice personnel and volunteers for the loving care and compassion given to our father and the family. A special thanks to Julius Childress with H-E-B for his thoughtfulness and concern shown for our dad.
Visitation began at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass was held on Friday, June 24 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton with Father Antonio Perez officiating. A Rite of Committal and Burial followed at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Serving as pallbearers was Antonio Martinez, Jr., Nathan Gonzales, Joey Lopez, James Martinez, Roy Jimenez, Jr., Daniel Martinez, Jr., Joe Ramirez III, Edward Barrera, Jr.
Arrangements under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979/532-3410.
