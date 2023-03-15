Memorial services for Amy Suzette Willeford Robertson of Gladewater will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. Amy passed away on March 8, 2023 in Tyler.
Amy was born on October 4, 1967 in Longview to William Larry Willeford and Sherry Ann Gage. She was known for her personality as well as her love for her family, pets, children, grandchildren, and her mother.
She was preceded in death by her father; William Larry Willeford, brother; William Lance Willeford, sister; Jodi Morris, and grandparents; Mary Sue and Maurice Gage.
Amy is survived by her mother; Sherry Morris, and father; Joe Morris, both of Gladewater, son; Larry Robertson and Tonya Putman of White Oak, daughter; Heather Robertson and Eryk Jalowy of Dallas, brother; Joel Morris of Gilmer, granddaughters; Tabitha Lynnette Robertson and Dahlia Sue Jalowy, niece; Maylei Willeford, and her fur babies; Bentley, Princess, and Stella.
Arrangements under the direction of Croley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 706, Gladewater, Tx. 75647. 903/845-2155.
