Wilfred Vencil Srubar passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Houston Hospice in Houston. He was born November 27, 1925 to Louis Srubar and Anna Andel Srubar in East Bernard, Texas.
Wilfred attended Muldoon school and East Bernard High School, leaving school to help his father run the family farm and ranch raising cattle and farming cotton, milo and corn.
He served our country proudly during World War II as a Corporal in the Army 97th Division. Wilfred transferred to the Air Force 25th Photo Reconnaissance Squadron. After the War, he attended trade school and worked one year as a carpenter before returning to the family farm. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Louis Srubar and his siblings.
Wilfred married Mary Ann Keprta on September 21, 1948 in Hungerford. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, East Bernard sports, watching football, and dancing to anything from polkas to ballroom. He especially enjoyed family time with his grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Wilfred offered his time to the Knights of Columbus of Wharton, the American Legion of East Bernard, St. John Catholic Church Council, served on both Hungerford and East Bernard School Boards, was a board member of the Hungerford Farmers CO-OP, and the Rural Electric Association Board of Directors.
Wilfred is survived by his wife of 74 years, Mary Ann Keprta Srubar, their children Teresa Priem & husband, Alan of Wharton, Patti Jo Janik of East Bernard, daughter-in-law, Judy Srubar, sons, Allan Srubar and wife, Kathy, of East Bernard, Wilfred “Billy” Srubar, Jr. and wife, Dodie of East Bernard. His grandchildren, Christi and David Wondrash, Brian Srubar, Dawn Taylor, Lacey and Laramie Christ, Wil Srubar and Laramie Rose, Haley Srubar, Jared and Hailey Janik, Megan and Adam Kieth, Nick and Lauren Srubar, Anna and Aaron Francis, Matt and Brittany Priem. Great-grandchildren Allison Wondrash, Jacob Wondrash, Ava Srubar, Luke Srubar, Aiden Taylor, Avery Wilcox, Cannon Christ, Emily Christ, Dax Priem, Sophie Srubar, Oliver Srubar, Elliot Srubar and Charlotte Francis.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 15, at St. John Catholic Church in Hungerford. Visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. rosary to follow at 9:30 a.m. Mass at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Charles Dwomoh celebrating. Serving as pallbearers are Brian Srubar, Wil Srubar, Matt Priem, Jared Janik, Nick Srubar and Laramie Christ.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Home Health Caregivers, Margie Wilkerson, Minga Reyes, Leticia Luna and Susie Elliott, also the staff of SPJST Senior Care Home in Needville and Houston Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Memorials may be made to Houston Hospice or St John Catholic Church.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979.532.3410.
