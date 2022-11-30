Roy Ford, 50, of Wharton was born Jan. 12,1972 departed this life Nov 21,2022.
His visitation will be Friday, December 2 at Matthews Funeral Home from 2-7 p.m.
Roy’s celebration service will be Saturday, December 3 at 1 p.m. at Mt Calvary, with burial following at Wharton City Cemetery.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979-532-2715.
To plant a tree in memory of Roy Ford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.