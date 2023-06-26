Leonard "Tim" Ray Jr., beloved son, brother, father and friend, passed away at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, AR on June 13, 2023 after an illness. Tim was born in Wharton to Leonard Ray Sr. and Linda Carol (Clark) Ray. He gave his life to Christ at a young age, and was a lifelong member of Little Zion Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Wharton. He was a 1984 graduate of Boling High School. He leaves behind a host of loved ones whose lives were forever changed by his passing.
In his honor, a visitation will be held Friday, June 30, from 3-6 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home. Tim's Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 1 at 11 a.m. at New Faith Church 2412 N. Walnut Dr Wharton. Burial at Peach Creek Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, 519 E Emily St. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-2715.
