Shaire Stephenson, age 79 of Spanish Camp, TX, transitioned to her heavenly home on April 23, 2023. Shaire was born on June 7, 1943, in Wharton County to Jessie and Cora Jones.
Sharie leaves special memories with her devoted children, grandchildren and a host of many relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 6, at Saint Luke Baptist Church 1026 CR 267 Eagle Lake, Texas 77434.
Everlasting memories are in the care of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979-532-3602.
