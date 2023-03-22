Dr. Gorman Riley, 97, of Wharton, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 24, 2023, after he passed away at a Sugar Land medical center. He was born on August 28, 1925, in San Antonio, to the late William Chandler and Ethel Jack Riley.
Gorman was raised in San Antonio and Lytle, Texas. He served our country honorably during WWII in the United States Army Air Corps and was stationed in Guam, where he met his long-time best friend Walter Halm. After the war, he attended Baylor University and Baylor College of Medicine.
Gorman was a family practitioner for over 40 years in Houston and then later in Wharton. He truly loved being a doctor and caring for people. Gorman married Alice Marlene Graham on December 28, 1987, who preceded him in death on June 20, 2016. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, tending his garden, being out in nature, and looking after his family. A godly man of strong faith, he loved meditating on the message of the Bible and attending his church.
He is survived by his family and many friends, including daughters Carolyn Riley and Becky Burrell, nephews Edward and Jane Roberson, Marshall and Margie Roberson, David and Debi Roberson, and Jimmy and Peggy Riley, niece Jackie Mann, and his dear companion Annette Carter.
Visitation was held on Friday, March 3 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 4 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Wharton with Bro. Tony Wishert officiating. Burial was in the Lytle Community Cemetery in Lytle, Texas.
Pallbearers were Phillip Carter, Trey Maffett, Wesley Maffett, Sam Maffett, Edward Roberson, Marshall Roberson, Emil Soderquist, Keith Venglar.
