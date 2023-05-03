Rena Longoria, 58, of Bonus, TX passed away on April 30, 2023. He was born on September 26, 1964, in East Bernard to the late Ernest and Florinda Reyna Longoria.
Rena was raised in Bonus and attended East Bernard High School. He loved to farm and did so for many years at the Reynolds Farm in Bonus. He also enjoyed trying his luck with scratch off tickets, BBQing for family gatherings and being with his children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Antonia Lara, Ernest Longoria, Jr., Robert Longoria, Domingo Longoria, Pete Longoria and Johnnie Longoria.
He is survived by his children, Rena Longoria, Jr., of Bonus, Ashlee Longoria Jochec and husband Joshua of East Bernard and A’lexis Reyna Longoria of Bonus, grandchildren, Kyleigh, Zym, Annabelle, Penelope, and Sasha Annalise, sisters, Adela Aguilar, Lupe Longoria Franklin, Julia Saucedo, Rafaela Rocha, brothers, Lupe Longoria, Joe Longoria, David Longoria, Roy Longoria, Alfred Longoria, Steve Longoria and Emmitt Longoria.
Visitation is at Wharton Fu
neral Home on Wednesday, May 3, at 5 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral service at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 4, 2023. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Pallbearers will be Rick Longoria, Zym Longoria, Johnathan Longoria, Steve Longoria, Jr., Nick Longoria, Jeremy Alarcon, Larry Knight and David Brooks.
Condolences at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979-532-3410.
