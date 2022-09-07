Ann Joiner Lee, 81, of Wharton passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by the family she loved dearly on September 5, 2022. She was born in Lottie, Alabama to the late Thomas Joiner and Myrtis Joiner Mason.
Ann was married to the love of her life, Raymond Lee, Sr. on August 18, 1973, in Houston and they moved to Wharton in 1974. Together they owned and operated, Lee’s Flea Market. She really enjoyed the treasure hunts for items to sell at their store. Ann loved her family fiercely and looked forward to all the family get togethers, especially Christmas. She was a member of a Bowling League and enjoyed traveling and camping with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Smith, and her brother Huey Joiner.
Ann is survived by her husband of 48 years, Raymond Lee of Wharton, daughter, Nora Chalue of Wharton; son, John Stanford and wife, Tammy of Wharton; stepdaughters, Jean McCann of Westphalia and Joan Bigbee and husband, Rick of Westphalia; step-sons, Raymond Earl Lee, Jr. of Lott and Keith Lee and wife, Jennifer of Lott; grandchildren, Sheila Horak and husband, Allen, Nicole Snow-Hammond and husband, Matthew, Seth Roach and Courtney, Curtis Stanford, Briana Laake and husband, Dillan; great-grandchildren, Matthew Hinze, Wyatt Hinze and wife, Carly, Merle Hinze and wife, Amber, Baylee Snow, Clayton Snow, Mason Laake, Maddy, Kinslee and Lacee Jo; great-great grandchildren, Kelbi Hinze and Lane Hinze. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and close friends.
Visitation was held on Thursday, September 8, starting at 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be on Friday, September 9, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Rev. Kirsten Springmeyer, Rev. Nicholas McCann and Rev. Michael Limas officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Hinze, Wyatt Hinze, Merle Hinze, Curtis Stanford, Seth Roach, and Dillan Laake. Honorary Pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979.532.3410.
