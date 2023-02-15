Mary Lou Anderson, devoted wife, loving mother, and faithful servant to her Lord, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2023, in Sugar Land, Texas.
Mary Lou was born on August 14, 1934, in Port Isabel, to L.C. and Corinne Johnston. She graduated as the salutatorian of her high school class at the age of 17, with perfect attendance each year. She graduated from Texas State College for Women (now Texas Woman’s University) with a degree in Home Economics on January 30, 1955. Thereafter, she moved to Eagle Lake, where she met Arthur Anderson, a resident of nearby Chesterville working in his family’s rice farming business. On June 8, 1957, Mary Lou and Arthur were married, a union that happily endured for more than 65 years (and 132 rice harvest seasons).
Following their marriage, Mary Lou joined the Lissie Evangelical United Brethren Church (now the Lissie United Methodist Church), the church in which Arthur had been raised. She quickly made it her own, and the Lissie church became a life-long commitment for her. Over more than six decades, Mary Lou served in virtually every capacity imaginable. If her church needed a volunteer, Mary Lou did not have to be asked twice—most of the time, she didn’t even have to be asked once.
Mary Lou was a leader and long-time member of the Eagle Lake Study Club, and she had a particular passion for the Eula and David Wintermann Library in Eagle Lake. She joined the Library Board in 1991 and served consecutive terms as President from 1995 to 1997. Her tenure coincided with the dawn of the Internet Age, and she was instrumental in securing grants for library automation and installing computer terminals with free internet access.
Mary Lou was an avid reader, an exuberant traveler (once the airplane ride was over), and the consummate cook and hostess. The kitchen was her domain, and she mastered it fully. Even in her last days, she could not relax if someone else was preparing a meal; she always wanted to find a way to help.
Her family brought her special joy. Her long, happy marriage to Arthur was a shining example of love and commitment lasting a lifetime. No matter how many commitments she had undertaken for church or community, Mary Lou was a constant, consistent, loving presence in the lives of her three children. Somehow, she always seemed to share whatever their disparate interests might be at any given time. When they were no longer living at home, they often received a letter with a newspaper clipping that she thought might be of interest. She knew them fully and loved them immeasurably.
In her last years, Mary Lou’s memory dimmed, but her faith did not. Every morning, without fail, she would inquire whether it was time to go to church. She sang hymns from memory—and not just the chorus or the first verse. It is fitting that she was called to her heavenly home on a Sunday. No doubt, she wanted to get right to work when the week started.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband of 65 years, Arthur Allen Anderson, Sr; daughter Rebecca “Becky” Anderson Thompson and husband Frank of Cypress; sons Arthur “Andy” Allen Anderson, Jr. and wife Rhonda of Lissie and Darryl Wade Anderson and wife Christie of Houston; grandchildren Rachel Marie Thompson Kubichek (Ben), Caroline Ruth Thompson Cast (Todd), Jacalyn Suzanne Thompson, Frank Joshua Thompson, Benjamin Lee Anderson (Ashley), Ashley Ann Anderson Holden (Ben), Arthur Allen Anderson, III (Maddie), William James Anderson, Luke Cartwright Anderson, Claire Ruth Anderson, Alexander Leathers Anderson, and Joseph Herron Anderson; four great-grandchildren (with a fifth on the way!); sister Betty Jo Thrash; brother Dr. L.C. “Buddy” Johnston, Jr. (Evelyn); and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, L.C. and Corinne Johnston.
A Visitation was held on Thursday, February 9, and a Funeral Service was held on Friday, February 10, at 2:00 p.m. at Lissie United Methodist Church, with the Reverend Stan Warfield officiating. Pallbearers were Mary Lou’s seven grandsons, Ben Anderson, Allen Anderson, Will Anderson, Josh Thompson, Luke Anderson, Alex Anderson, and Joey Anderson. Burial is in Lakeside Cemetery in Eagle Lake.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Lissie United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 668, Lissie, Texas 77454; The American Bible Society, P.O. Box 96812, Washington, D.C. 20090-6812; or Wintermann Library, 101 North Walnut Avenue, Eagle Lake, Texas 77434.
A more detailed obituary can be found at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Henneke Funeral Home, 1515 Montezuma St. Columbus, Tx. 78934. 979-732-2143.
