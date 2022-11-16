Leon John Kristynik, 87, of Wharton departed from this life peacefully at his home on Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was born on July 25, 1935 in Novohrad and was the youngest of the four children of Joe A. and Martha Kristynik. As a youth, he attended Komensky School and Abbott’s Grove. On November 18, 1956, Leon married Hattie Jane Dusek in Ammannsville. What began as an all day celebration lasted almost 66 years. The couple moved to Wharton in 1957, where they raised their family.
Leon is survived by his wife, Hattie Jane, son Stan and wife June, daughters Connie Keuneke, Susan Kristynik and Sherri. Grandchildren include Christinna Lesikar and husband Spence, Will Mader and wife Catherine, Stanley Kristynik and wife Catherine, Clayton Kristynik, and Angela Turner and husband Parker. Great-grandchildren include Rory and Whryse Lesikar, John and James Mader, and Jackson Turner.
Leon was proceeded in death by his parents, in-laws Ivan and Ella Dusek, brothers Bernard and Eugene, sister Dorothy Olsovsky, sisters-in-law Willie Mae Kristynik and Patricia Dusek, brother-in-law Albert Olsovsky and son-in-law Dennis Keuneke.
Special thanks to his caregiver, Diane Mendiola, neighbors, Gilbert and Brenda Trevino, and Houston Hospice who were there to support both Leon and Hattie during this very difficult time.
Services were held on November 16 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton. Burial was at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Hostyn, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a donation to the charity or church of your choice in the name of Leon Kristynik.
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
