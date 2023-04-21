In loving memory of Meagen McDougall Ramirez (38), a sweet beautiful daughter, sister, and Momma. She was born June 24, 1984 in Galveston to Russell and Nanette McDougall. Meagen fought a long battle with cancer and left this world on April 18, 2023.
She is survived by her four beautiful children, Joshua (17), Miley (12), Jaxon (10), and Malin (6); parents, Russell and Nanette; sister, Lachelle Baca, and husband, Jarrett, with their children Bradley and Dylan Hamby, and Jayden and Cody Baca.
Meagen will be dearly missed and will forever be in our hearts and memories.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution for her children may be made to Nanette McDougall/Meagen’s Fund at TexasGulf Federal Credit Union in Wharton.
A private ceremony will be determined at a later date.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant St., El Campo, Tx. 77437. 979-543-3681.
