Sharon Wheeler passed peacefully from this world to be with the Lord on Sunday April 3 in Sugar Land following a lengthy illness. Sharon was born on April 6, 1947 in Velasco to the late Lutha Lee and Edith Mable Burkett Cromeenes.
Sharon married Bradley Nelson Wheeler on May 25, 1963. He preceded her in death on January 6, 2007. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jackie R. Jansky and brother, Robert Cromeenes.
Sharon had a career in the banking industry at several banks, including Port City Bank (Houston), Victoria Bank and Trust (Bay City), Wells Fargo (Bay City, Rosenberg and Houston) and Community State Bank (Boling and Wharton).
She enjoyed being around her family, especially her grandchildren; sewing; cooking and baking. She also enjoyed deer hunting with her husband. Her favorite movie was Lonesome Dove. Second best for her were all of the John Wayne movies. Sharon loved mornings and a good cup of coffee. She also loved lilies because they grow back every year. She will be remembered best by her no-nonsense life advice for family and friends, her willingness to help anyone in need, and her beautiful smile.
Sharon was a meddle child with an older brother, Robert Cromeenes (deceased) and a younger sister, Scarlet Revils of Waller. She had three daughters; Susan Hoffpauir of Boling, who is married to Keith Hoffpauir; Jacqueline “Jackie” Jansky (deceased), who was married to Rick Jansky; and Charlotte Rowland of Boling, who is married to Wade Rowland. She had sven grandchildren; Jeri and Devan Rodgers, Emily Jansky, Nathaniel, Nicholas, Noelle and Nikayla Rowland. Two step-grandchildren; Catherine Hoffpauir and Shane Jansky. She had two great-grandchildren; Natalie Rodgers and Baylor Morton. A niece, Michele Scandel and nephew, Anthony Revils.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy.
Wharton, TX 77488 (979) 532-3410.
