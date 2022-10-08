Pastor Helen McCanick, 75, of Wharton born September 21, 1947 in Wharton received her heavenly wings on September 27, 2022.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday,  October 7th 3-8 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home.   

Pastor McCanick’s Celebration Service is Saturday,  October 8th, 2 p.m. at New Faith Church of Wharton. 

Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home Wharton. 979.532.2715.

