Janet Gensler passed into the arms of the Lord on January 23, 2023, at a Wharton Nursing and Rehab Center. Janet was born on February 27, 1940, to the late Joe P. Mikel & Rosalie Pawlak Mikel in Wharton.
Janet was a lifelong resident of the Wharton area. Janet worked for many years at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Wharton. Her family fondly remembers her as loving to go fishing, play dominoes, watch her favorite movies, spending time with family and friends and always could be seen at numerous church activities.
Janet is survived by her nieces Linda Hlavinka, Karen Hlavinka Ryman and husband Gary Ryman of Hungerford, nephew Gary Hlavinka and wife Irene Konvicka Hlavinka of Hungerford and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and most special friends of many years.
In addition to her parents, Joe and Rosalie Mikel, Janet was preceded in death by her only sister Dolores Mikel Hlavinka and husband Joe F. Hlavinka of Hungerford, also her previous/then divorced husbands, Willie ‘JR’ Gensler, and Edward Gensler.
Relatives, friends, and members of the Catholic Daughters of America are invited to visit with the family on Friday, February 10 from 9:00-9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Wharton. Rosary to be recited beginning at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass to begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, Wharton.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com. Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Wharton Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
