Kassandra Hendricks, age 65 yrs. old of Houston. passed away June 13, 2022. Mrs. Hendricks was born on March 09,1957 in Wichita Falls to Eddie Reed and Jewell Stewart.
Kassandra is survived by her mother Jewell Stewart, daughter Noryee Bealo, sons, Lamont Hendricks and Timothy Tremaine Taylor, sister Helen Clarke, brothers, Michael Coleman, Frank Hendricks, Mark Hendricks, Cass Coleman and a host of many relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 25, at 10-11 a.m. at Shilo Baptist Church. Services will be Saturday, June 25, at 11:00 a.m., held at Shilo Baptist Church, 607 West Street, in Rosenberg.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979/532-3602.
