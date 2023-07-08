Isabel Ann Wasicek Voldan, 84, of Wharton, passed away July 3, 2023. She was born on September 10, 1938 in Wharton County to the late Louis and Mary Baklik Rod.
She is survived by her sons, Stephen Wasicek and wife Michelle of Wharton and Chad Wasicek and wife Michelle of Spring Branch; daughters, Monica Fojtik of Rosenberg, Brenda Tomanek and husband Michael of Fairfield and Lois Wasicek of Rosenberg; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren one great-great-grandchild and sister, Jeanette Labay of Ganado.
Isabel was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Wasicek Sr.; sons, Lauren Wasicek and Richard Wasicek Jr. and sisters, Doris Otradovsky, Jocelyn Smith and son-in-law Victor Fojtik. Visitation was from 4-7 Friday, July 7 at Triska Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant St. El Campo, Tx 77437. 979-543-3681.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.