Esther Jane Yaws, 89, of El Campo passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022.
Affectionately known as “Nanny”, she was loved dearly by her family and friends and lived a full happy life. She was a true country woman who enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, caring for her cats, and working in her garden. But most of all she loved her God, Jehovah, and helping others to learn about the promises found in the Bible.
She is survived by her two childre; Connie Williams and Louis Yaws, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979.532.3410.
