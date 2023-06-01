Hattie Dorothy (Masek) Hlavinka, 99, of La Grange, passed away on Sunday, May 28th, 2023.
Hattie was born in Praha, TX on October 16, 1923, the daughter of Frank and Aurelia (Branecky) Masek. She attended school in Praha, where she learned to speak English and developed a healthy respect for education. She grew up on a family farm along with five siblings. She was a prodigious worker and would work in the cotton fields daily, from sunrise to sunset.
The family later moved to East Bernard where she completed high school and met her future husband, Joseph (Joe) Hlavinka. She graduated from St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in 1944 and joined the U.S. Navy in 1945, where she was deployed to San Diego Naval Hospital. She was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1954 at the rank of lieutenant.
She married Joe Hlavinka on June 16, 1946 in Wallis on return from the Second World War . They had one son. Her interests were traveling, reading, and sewing. She worked as a Registered Nurse for almost 40 years. Her life was committed to service of others.
She is survived by her sister, Mary (Masek) Maha of Sugar Land, son Donald Lee Hlavinka of Richmond and wife, Rosanne; grandchildren: Theresa Hlavinka Pedrazas of Austin and husband, Nicholas; Christopher Joseph Hlavinka of Galveston and Matthew Kent Hlavinka of Port Bolivar and husband Diego; great-grandchildren: Thomas Andrew and Daphne Bea Pedrazas; and four nieces and four nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph H. Hlavinka, brothers, John, Joe, and Frank Masek, and sister, Ann (Masek) Luman and husband, Johnny Luman and brother-in-law, Lawrence Maha.
A Holy Rosary will be recited on Monday, June 5 at Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations in La Grange. Family will be present to receive friends after the Holy Rosary is recited from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral Services with a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Grange at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, at the Holy Cross Cemetery in East Bernard.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig - Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.