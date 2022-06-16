Leon A. Kutach, 91, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2022. He was born June 3, 1931 in El Campo to Vencil and Millie Heinrich Kutach.
Leon married the love of his life, Sylvia Hadash on September 20, 1955. Together for 66 years, Leon and Sylvia worked side by side with their custom hay, cattle, pecans and vegetable business. Leon never met a stranger. He loved visiting with everyone. Leon and Sylvia loved to fish at Oyster Lake in Matagorda. The fishing stories never ended!
He was preceded in death his parents, brothers V.J. and Ervin, sisters, Sophie Ezell, Mary Orsak and Evelyn Stavinoha.
Leon is survived by his wife, Sylvia, three daughters, Susan (Larry) Grigar, Diane (Bill)Copeland, and Nancy (Todd) Zahn, grandchildren, Douglas and Audra Grigar, Amanda and David Hinson, Brandon and Fawn Zahn, Monica and AJ Ott, Kelsey and Josh Supak, and Jake Copeland, great-grandchildren, Ty, Coy, and Ava Grigar, Reaghan Cleveland, Gage and Gunner Zahn, Paisley, Bailey, and Traise Ott, Jolee and Jones Supak, sister, Lillie Mae Pustejovsky and brothers, Adolph, Eugene, Stanley and Daniel Kutach
Relatives & friends were invited to the viewing on Thursday June 9 from 5-7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Rosary was recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass and rite of Committal was held on Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton. Burial followed in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.