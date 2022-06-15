Donel Marie Merten age 95 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Golden Years Nursing Home. She was born On October 10, 1925 in Marshall, Tx., the daughter of the late William Hardy and Ollie (Nelson) Ware. On May 20, 1947 in Wharton, Donel married her husband of 50 years, Edmund August Merten Jr., and he preceded her in death in May 1997.
Throughout her working years, she was a secretary, nurse, and insurance agent. Donel loved to read.
Donel is survived by her son, Michael (Barbara) Merten; grandchildren, Jessica McGuire, Nelson (Gabrielle) Merten, David (Renee) Merten, and Lisa (Ron) Narum; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Luke, Xchelle, and Lisa Gabriella Merten, and Chloe Smith-Nevarez.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Ollie Ware, husband Edmund Merten, Jr., daughter Christine McGuire and brother Nelson Terrell.
Services will take place at First United Methodist Church, 1717 Pioneer Ave. Wharton, TX 77488 on June 18 at 10:00 a.m.
