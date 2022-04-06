Glen Woodruff, 79, of El Campo, passed away March 31, 2022. Honoring his wishes, there will be no funeral services. An ag pilot will spread his cremains over the ranch where he spent his entire working life.
Donations in his memory can be made to Garwood Vol. Fire Department P.O. Box 131 Garwood, TX 77442.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant St. El Campo, Tx. 77437. 979/543-3681.
To plant a tree in memory of Glen Woodruff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.