Kenneth W. Zuber passed into the arms of the lord suddenly on March 26, 2022. He was born on October 23, 1962 in Wharton, to Patsy (Lucas) Zuber and the late Vincent Zuber.
Kenneth will be fondly remembered by his family for his love of music and for passing that passion on to his kids teaching them how to play instruments. Kenneth also enjoyed his time outdoors in the pasture with his cattle. After he graduated high school, Kenneth proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy where he earned his honorable discharge.
Kenneth is survived by his children; Christopher Zuber of Edna and Elisa Zuber of Pearl, MS. He is also survived by his mother, Patsy Lucas Zuber, sister, Sharon Zahn and husband Darrell of Wharton, brother-in-law, Glenn Kleas, his dear friend Anna Martinez, and Sarah Chewning whom he considered his daughter, Daniel Chewning and Joshua Chewning whom he looked at as sons and the children whom he looked at as his grandchildren Charlie, Leah, Carmello, Kyleigh and Kobe who affectionately referred to him as Paw Paw Ken. He is preceded in death by his father, Vincent and sister Sandra Kleas.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing Sunday, April 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy and again on Monday, April 4 from 9-10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Wharton. Rosary to be said on Sunday night 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral mass is at 10:00 a,m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
