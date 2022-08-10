Irma Jean Harris, 88 of Wharton, born June 7, 1934 in Rosenberg departed this life August 1, 2022.
In her honor, Wake Services will be held Friday, August 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home. A Homegoing Celebration service will be held Saturday, August 13, at 10:30 a.m. at Mother Zion Church, 415 E. Milam, Wharton.
Burial at the Houston National Cemetery at an upcoming date.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, 110 N East Ave, Wharton, Tx. 373.523.3602.
