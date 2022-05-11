Our dear mother Angie Lee Jones sadly passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the age of 85. Angie was born to Leroy and Valerie Ford in Wharton. She moved to Galveston as a young adult, and received a degree in Early Childhood Education. Angie worked as a teacher until retiring. She also loved music, having played the piano for numerous churches starting at the age of 12. She loved her family and traveling when possible.
Angie is preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Valerie Ford, brothers; Leroy “Bill” Ford and Otis “Mickey” Ford, husband, Elmo Jones Jr., daughter, Wanda Elaine Boone.
She is survived by her daughters; Stephanie Boone and Demetra Jones, sons;’ Elmo Jones III (Selena) and Carl Myron Jones (Sharon), 17 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of other beloved family members.
Special thanks to The Bridge at Fair Park, Oaks Assisted Living, Atrakemya Bradford and Dana Hickles.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Funeral Home in Victoria, immediately followed by interment at Bloomington Community Cemetery, in Bloomington, Texas.
Words of comfort, condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
Services under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home, 1801 E. Red River St., Victoria, Tx. 77901. 361-578-3535.
