Freddie Ray Mask went home to the Lord on July 8, 2022. He was born in Wharton, on January 4, 1946 to the late Fred and Annie Bernice Mask.
He graduated from Wharton High School and attended Wharton County Junior College. Freddie Ray was an auto mechanic and bus driver by trade. He worked for Wharton, Boling, Bryan, and College Station school districts. He worked at Texas Gulf in New Gulf, Maximum Egg Farms, Donaldson Farms and Wharton County Precinct 1.
Freddie Ray was involved in New Gulf Little League and Boling Lions Club. He started Iago 4-H and was one of the starters of the Boiling Band Parents Booster Club.
He is survived by his children; Joe Wayne and wife Julie of Franklin, Dee Ann and husband John of Wharton; Aunt Mary Catherine Casbeer of Angleton; grandchildren, Anagayl, Jennifer, Elisak and Jessica. Cousins, Dana Casbeer and Judy Smith and his wife, Linda of College Station.
Following cremation interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park in Wharton. There will be no services per his request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.