Chad “Buck” Hayes, 39, of Wharton born July 28, 1982 departed this life April 6, 2022.
Visitation will be Friday April 15 from 2-8 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home.
Homegoing Celebration will be Saturday, April 16 at Eastgate New Prosperity Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Masks are required. He will be laid to rest at Jawbone Cemetery.
Most Precious Memories Entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979-532-2715.
