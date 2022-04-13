Sharon Wheeler passed peacefully from this world to be with the Lord on Sunday April 3 in Sugar Land following a lengthy illness. Sharon was born on April 6, 1947 in Velasco to the late Lutha Lee and Edith Mable Burkett Cromeenes.
Sharon married Bradley Nelson Wheeler on May 25, 1963. He preceded her in death on January 6, 2007. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jackie R. Jansky and brother, Robert Cromeenes.
As a young girl, Sharon was a talented twirler, earning the opportunity to lead the Thanksgiving parade in Houston. As an adult, Sharon worked successfully in the banking industry, working her way up to business banking with Wells Fargo. She was also employed at Community State Bank and several banks in Houston during her career. When she had free time, she enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, watching her grandchildren, being around her family, being a homemaker, and watching movies. Her favorite movie was Lonesome Dove. Second best for her were all of the John Wayne movies. Sharon loved mornings and a good cup of coffee. She also loved lilies because they grow back every year. She will be remembered best by her no-nonsense life advice for family and friends, her willingness to help anyone in need, and her beautiful smile.
Sharon is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Rowland and husband, Wade, and Susan Hoffpauir and husband, Keith, son-in-law, Rick Jansky, all of Boling, sister, Scarlet Revils of Waller, niece and nephew, Michele Sandel and Anthony Revils, grandchildren, Nathaniel Rowland, Nicholas Rowland, Noelle Rowland, Nikayla Rowland, Jeri Rodgers, Devan Rodgers, Shane Jansky, Emily Jansky, and Catherine Hoffpauir, and great-grandchildren, Natalie Rodgers and Baylor Morton.
Relatives & friends were invited to her viewing on Wednesday, April 6 from 2-4 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.