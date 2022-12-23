Daniel Garcia, age 87, of Wharton, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 9, 1935 in Rosenberg as to the late Andrew Garcia and Maria Hernandez.
Daniel was a raised in Rosenberg and attended Lamar Consolidated schools. He served our country honorably in the United States Army and earned his Honorable Discharge. He married Viola Aguilar on February 25, 1958 in Rosenberg. Daniel and Viola lived in Houston for many years. He worked as a carpet layer for several companies before having his own business. Daniel enjoyed singing in a quartet at the church, playing baseball with his friends, coaching his daughters softball teams, and being a chaperon on several school trips. Daniel and Viola moved to the Wharton area in 1990 when he took a job with Wharton County Junior College in the Maintenance Dept. After retiring, he worked with Viola at the Lonestar Cleaners for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Andrew, Jr. and Arthur Garcia.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 64 years, Viola Garcia, daughter, Irma Garcia, grandchildren, Kenneth Wesley Garcia, Joshua David Garcia and Rebekah Lauren Massey, great-grandchildren, Annalicia Garza, Kaiden Garza, Isabella Garza, Gannon Massey, Kannon Garcia, Emma Massey, Grace Massey and Geneive Garza with ‘one more on the way,’ his siblings, Emma Almmamza, Lydia Aguilar, Francis Villarreal, Abraham Garcia and Sarina Cavazos.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Grace Community Church in Wharton.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. 979/532-3410.
Commented