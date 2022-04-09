Josephine Rios Aguilar passed into the arms of the lord on April 5, 2022 at her Wharton residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 17, 1927 in Gulf to the late Herculano and Elisa (Gonzales) Rios. She passed away just 12 days shy of her 95th birthday.
Josephine was a lifelong resident of the Wharton area, graduating from Boling High School. After high school, she met the love of her life, Pedro R. Aguilar and they married on November 23, 1947. They remained married for 43 years until his passing on February 19, 1990. Josephine’s family will always fondly remember her for her love of the Astros, taking care of her family and spending time with her dogs.
Josephine is survived by her children Irene Ortega of Houston, Cynthia Aguilar Vargus of Wharton, Christopher Ryan Aguilar of Katy, Jason Ortega of Humble. Also her brother Arthur S. Rios of Houston, grandchildren Rae, Joey, Pete IV, Dominic, Lisa, Anjelica, Richard Mack. Great grandchildren Jason, Jr., Kasey, Jaden, John, Kobe, Ayanna, Gabriella, Ashlon, Zoe, Gia, Avã, Martin, Monica, Eric, Alex, John, Joe, Jaime, Mia and China. Four great-great-grandchildren. Aside from her husband and parents, Josephine is preceded in death by her son Pedro R. Aguilar III and her brother Enrique Rios.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday April 9 from 9-10 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, Hungerford. Rosary to be said at 9:30 a.m. Funeral mass to begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, Wharton.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
