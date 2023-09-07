Wharton, TX (77488)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 100F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.