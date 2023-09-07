Funeral services for Joe Anthony Munoz, 80, of Beasley will be held on Thursday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard with interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 6 from 3:00 to 7:30 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
He was born on August 16, 1943 in East Bernard to the late Andres and Concepción Muñoz and he passed away on September 2 at his home in the company of Mamie, his wife of 60 years.
He will be remembered for his imposing presence, austere demeanor and love for the old West and bygone eras.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Mary Munoz Becerra, Jane Munoz Marshall and Sandy Elizabeth Munoz McCarty.
He is survived by his wife, Mamie, his daughters Josette (Jesus) and Yvette (Hilario), along with his six grandchildren Josette, Monica (Mark), Anthony, Joe, Marcelino and Marisela, and four great-grandchildren Luna, Jelena, Stephen Mario and Bennett.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Munoz family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.