Lavan Henry Anderson was born on February 21, 1941 to Lavan “Buddy” Anderson and Lillian Anderson in Lane City, Texas. He was the second child of four children.
His parents Lavan and Lillian Anderson preceded him in death.
Lavan confessed his life to Christ at an early age at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Lane City under the leadership of Rev. B.T. Lawery.
Lavan was united in Holly Matrimony to the love of his life Mrs. Sally Anderson on April 4, 1964 in Lane City in Wharton County, and to this union four sons were born.
Lavan graduated from Wharton Training High School in Wharton in 1958. In 1964 when he married Ms. Sally, they then moved to Chicago, IL and started a great life together. Lavan worked in construction upon his arrival in Chicago, then went to work for the Chicago Transit Authority as a Bus Operator until his retirement in 1998. Lavan was a member of the Celestial Lodge where he received many awards “Honorary Past Most Worshipful Grand Master” November 4, 2006, “Sovereign Grand Inspector-General Crowned of the 33rd” and “Last Degree and Sublime Prince of the Royall Secret of the 32nd Degree” both in June 2007. Lavon loved to travel and play golf, watch baseball games, watch late night Western movies. Lavan’s passion of reading Gods word would give him so much joy, that he couldn’t put the bible down. Lavan enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren instilling morals, values and just doing right by people. Visitation was held at New Israelite MB Church located at 1625 West 75 Place, Chicago, Il., Saturday, April 15, 10 -11 a.m. Funeral service was 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial/Interment was at the Mt Hope Cemetery located on 11500 South Fairfield, Chicago, Il.
Arrangement were under the direction of Callahan Funeral Home, 7030 S. Halsted, Chicago, Il. 60621. 773-617-6798.
