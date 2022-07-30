Louise Mazel, 93, of Wharton passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at El Campo Hospital. She was born on May 2, 1929 in Sargent to the late Theodore and Hulda Schunka Bennetsen.
Louise was raised in the Wharton area and attended Wharton schools. She married Milton Henry Mazel on September 26, 1946 in Wharton. He preceded her in death on August 26, 2003. Louise enjoyed working for Weiner’s Department Store and did so until she retired after 31 and 1/2 years. She also enjoyed dancing, traveling, and working in her yard. Her greatest enjoyment, though, was playing with her granddaughters and spoiling her great-grandchildren. Most Saturday evenings, you could find her visiting with Boots and Ruby Hill enjoying cold drinks with chips and picante sauce. Louise was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wharton for many years. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, James Mazel, sister, Mary West, and brothers, Pete Bennetsen and Andrew Bennetsen.
Louise is survived by her sons, Charles Mazel and wife Libby of El Campo and Dennis Mazel and wife Anne of Lane City, brother, Bill Bennetsen and wife Clara, grandchildren, Jennifer Socha and husband Randy, Shannon Barnes and husband George, Mindy Kutach and husband Ross, Katie Wessels, Leonard Clements and Dee Clements, great-grandchildren, Ryan, Zane, Ben, Kendall, Grant, Dylan, and Sophie, and many friends and relatives.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home on Saturday, July 30. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Wharton Funeral Home with burial in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren, Ryan Barnes, Zane Barnes, Ben Socha, Kendall Kutach, Grant Socha, Dylan Socha and Sophie Kutach, along with their fathers, Randy Socha, George Barnes, and Ross Kutach.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979.532.3410.
