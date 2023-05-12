Clyde Hill, 76, of East Bernard, passed into the loving arms of the Lord on May 10, 2023 in an Eagle Lake care center.
Memorial services are planned for Wednesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in East Bernard.
A full obituary will appear in the next edition of the Wharton Journal.
Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
